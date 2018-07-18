Comparing StoneMor Partners (STON) & Yogaworks (YOGA)

StoneMor Partners (NYSE: STON) and Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StoneMor Partners and Yogaworks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneMor Partners $326.23 million 0.45 -$32.49 million N/A N/A Yogaworks $54.51 million 0.63 -$23.43 million N/A N/A

Yogaworks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StoneMor Partners.

Profitability

This table compares StoneMor Partners and Yogaworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneMor Partners N/A N/A N/A Yogaworks -44.22% -45.47% -34.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.9% of StoneMor Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Yogaworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of StoneMor Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.0% of Yogaworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for StoneMor Partners and Yogaworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneMor Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 Yogaworks 0 1 5 0 2.83

StoneMor Partners currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.41%. Yogaworks has a consensus price target of $5.58, suggesting a potential upside of 167.15%. Given Yogaworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yogaworks is more favorable than StoneMor Partners.

Summary

Yogaworks beats StoneMor Partners on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

StoneMor Partners Company Profile

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as other service items. It also provides receptacles for cremated remains that include urns, and the inurnment of cremated remains in niches or scattering gardens; and funeral home services, such as family consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, and the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and prayer services. As of September 15, 2017, the company owned and operated 316 cemeteries in 27 states and Puerto Rico; and 98 funeral homes in 18 states and Puerto Rico. StoneMor GP LLC serves as the general partner of StoneMor Partners L.P. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Yogaworks Company Profile

YogaWorks, Inc. builds and operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. The company provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. It also offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform. The company provides its programs to yoga students, children, athletes, seniors, and people in need of rehabilitation. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 49 yoga studios. The Company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. on April 10, 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

