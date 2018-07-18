Comparing Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) & Westar Energy (WR)

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) and Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

This table compares Public Service Enterprise Group and Westar Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Service Enterprise Group 21.68% 11.22% 3.62% Westar Energy 12.50% 8.40% 2.80%

Public Service Enterprise Group pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Westar Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Public Service Enterprise Group pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westar Energy pays out 70.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Westar Energy has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Public Service Enterprise Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Public Service Enterprise Group and Westar Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Service Enterprise Group $9.08 billion 2.88 $1.57 billion $2.93 17.66 Westar Energy $2.57 billion 2.99 $323.92 million $2.27 23.79

Public Service Enterprise Group has higher revenue and earnings than Westar Energy. Public Service Enterprise Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westar Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Public Service Enterprise Group has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westar Energy has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and Westar Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Service Enterprise Group 0 6 9 0 2.60 Westar Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80

Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus price target of $52.65, indicating a potential upside of 1.77%. Westar Energy has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.70%. Given Westar Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westar Energy is more favorable than Public Service Enterprise Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Westar Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Westar Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Public Service Enterprise Group beats Westar Energy on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers. As of December 31, 2017, it had electric transmission and distribution system of 24,000 circuit miles and 853,000 poles; and 18,000 miles of gas mains, 12 gas distribution headquarters, 2 sub-headquarters, and 1 meter shop. This segment also owns and operates 50 switching stations with an aggregate installed capacity of 36,023 megavolt-amperes (MVA), as well as 244 substations with an aggregate installed capacity of 8,250 MVA; and 4 electric distribution headquarters and 5 sub-headquarters, as well as 58 natural gas metering and regulating stations. The Power segment operates nuclear, coal, gas, oil-fired, solar, and renewable generation facilities. As of December 31, 2017, it had an installed fossil and nuclear generating capacity of approximately 10,562 megawatts. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Westar Energy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc., an electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Kansas. It has 6,602 megawatts of electric generation capacity, which generates electricity through coal, nuclear fuels, natural gas/diesel, and renewable sources. The company also owns approximately 6,400 miles of transmission lines, 24,200 miles of overhead distribution lines, and 5,100 miles of underground distribution lines. It retails electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as for lighting public streets and highways; and engages in the electricity wholesale to electric cooperatives, municipalities, other electric utilities, and regional transmission organizations. The company provides its services in central and northeastern Kansas, including the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson, as well as in south-central and southeastern Kansas, such as the city of Wichita. It serves approximately 708,000 customers. Westar Energy, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.