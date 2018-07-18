Comparing Integer (ITGR) & Polar Power (POLA)

Integer (NYSE: ITGR) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Integer alerts:

95.7% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Polar Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Integer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.3% of Polar Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Integer and Polar Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.46 billion 1.60 $66.67 million $2.81 25.93 Polar Power $14.42 million 4.43 -$750,000.00 ($0.08) -78.75

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Polar Power. Polar Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Integer has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polar Power has a beta of -0.86, meaning that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and Polar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 5.28% 11.34% 3.40% Polar Power -11.79% -7.27% -6.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Integer and Polar Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 1 3 0 2.75 Polar Power 0 1 0 0 2.00

Integer presently has a consensus price target of $65.33, indicating a potential downside of 10.32%. Polar Power has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.63%. Given Integer’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Integer is more favorable than Polar Power.

Summary

Integer beats Polar Power on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products. It also provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems. In addition, the company provides products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products. Further, it offers cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered and unfiltered feedthroughs, engineered components, implantable stimulation leads, and enclosures; pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable cardiac monitors, and other implantable devices; and neuromodulation medical devices. Additionally, it offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical markets. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.