Comparing Becton Dickinson and (BDX) & Delcath Systems (DCTHD)

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE: BDX) and Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTHD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

This table compares Becton Dickinson and and Delcath Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton Dickinson and $12.09 billion 5.47 $1.10 billion $9.48 26.13 Delcath Systems $2.71 million 1.03 -$45.11 million N/A N/A

Becton Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Delcath Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Becton Dickinson and and Delcath Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton Dickinson and 0 4 11 0 2.73 Delcath Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus target price of $239.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.26%. Given Becton Dickinson and’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Becton Dickinson and is more favorable than Delcath Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Becton Dickinson and has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of -0.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Becton Dickinson and pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Delcath Systems does not pay a dividend. Becton Dickinson and pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Becton Dickinson and has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Becton Dickinson and and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton Dickinson and -0.46% 14.27% 5.24% Delcath Systems -993.88% N/A -275.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of Becton Dickinson and shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Becton Dickinson and shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Becton Dickinson and beats Delcath Systems on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment provides integrated systems for specimen collection; safety-engineered blood collection, automated blood culturing and tuberculosis culturing, and microorganism identification and drug susceptibility systems; molecular testing systems for infectious diseases and women's health; liquid-based cytology systems for cervical cancer screening; rapid diagnostic assays; microbiology laboratory automation and plated media products; fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers; monoclonal antibodies and kits for performing cell analysis; reagent systems for life science research; molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation for genomics research; clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers; and cell culture media supplements for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives to healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and general public. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc. is a late-stage clinical development company with early commercial activity in Europe focused on cancers of the liver. The Company is a specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company developing its product, Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath Hepatic Delivery System (Melphalan/HDS). The Company’s system delivers and filters melphalan hydrochloride, which is marketed as a device under the trade name Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan (CHEMOSAT). The Company’s focus is on the execution of the clinical development program (CDP) in ocular melanoma liver metastases (mOM), intrahepatic cholangiocarncinoma (ICC), hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC or primary liver) and other cancers that are metastatic to the liver.

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.