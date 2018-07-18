Community Bank System (CBU) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.09

News stories about Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Community Bank System earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.111800324856 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBU. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Friday, June 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Community Bank System from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of Community Bank System stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.61. 260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $138.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.75%.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Serbun sold 2,681 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $160,136.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,296.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Donahue sold 5,149 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $297,509.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,589 shares of company stock worth $2,230,126 in the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

