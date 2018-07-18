Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Bought by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,744 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 33,898,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,158,311,000 after purchasing an additional 17,663,290 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 7,838.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,694,977 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $428,334,000 after buying an additional 10,560,249 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 135,451,128 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,628,365,000 after buying an additional 8,022,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,455,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,052,476,000 after buying an additional 7,922,120 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,387,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,535,000 after buying an additional 7,257,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Comcast to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

CMCSA opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $52,598.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

