Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Position Lifted by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 101,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The Ozarks increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Franck J. Moison sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $4,940,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 16,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $1,002,043.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,079 shares of company stock worth $8,813,983 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.50. The stock had a trading volume of 356,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,978. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $77.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1,486.69%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.