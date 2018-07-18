CoinMeet Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (MEET)

CoinMeet (CURRENCY:MEET) traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. CoinMeet has a total market cap of $0.00 and $2.04 million worth of CoinMeet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinMeet token can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX and Huobi. During the last week, CoinMeet has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004000 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013457 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000540 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00527903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00183469 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025510 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00017019 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00001136 BTC.

CoinMeet Profile

CoinMeet’s genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CoinMeet’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens. CoinMeet’s official Twitter account is @CoinMeetCoin . CoinMeet’s official website is coinmeet.io

Buying and Selling CoinMeet

CoinMeet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinMeet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinMeet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinMeet using one of the exchanges listed above.

