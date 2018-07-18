Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) Director Byron L. Dorgan Sells 10,000 Shares

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,285.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 87.65%. analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Codexis by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 29,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Codexis by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 611,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Codexis by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Codexis by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after buying an additional 18,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDXS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

