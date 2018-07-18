Clifton Bancorp (CSBK) and Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) Head to Head Analysis

Clifton Bancorp (NASDAQ: CSBK) and Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Clifton Bancorp alerts:

58.7% of Clifton Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Clifton Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Clifton Bancorp and Territorial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clifton Bancorp 9.23% 2.44% 0.46% Territorial Bancorp 21.08% 7.45% 0.88%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clifton Bancorp and Territorial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clifton Bancorp $42.39 million 8.16 $4.72 million N/A N/A Territorial Bancorp $72.18 million 4.15 $14.96 million $1.78 17.28

Territorial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Clifton Bancorp.

Dividends

Clifton Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Territorial Bancorp pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Territorial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Territorial Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Clifton Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Clifton Bancorp and Territorial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clifton Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Territorial Bancorp 2 2 0 0 1.50

Clifton Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.63%. Territorial Bancorp has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.91%. Given Territorial Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Territorial Bancorp is more favorable than Clifton Bancorp.

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats Clifton Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clifton Bancorp

Clifton Bancorp Inc, formerly Clifton Savings Bancorp, Inc., is a savings and loan holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Clifton Savings Bank (Clifton Savings). Clifton Savings is a federally chartered savings bank. Clifton Savings operate as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in the market area. It attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate one- to four-family, multi-family and commercial real estate, and consumer loans, which it holds for investment. Clifton Savings has one wholly owned subsidiary, Botany Inc., an investment company. In addition to the main office located in Passaic County, Clifton Savings operates 11 branch offices in Bergen and Passaic Counties, which, along with Essex, Morris, Hudson and Union Counties are its primary market area.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Territorial Financial Services, Inc. engages in insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, including annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. The company operates through a network of 29 full-service branches located in the State of Hawaii. Territorial Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Clifton Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clifton Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.