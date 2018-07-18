Citigroup Inc (C) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) will report sales of $18.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.77 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $18.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $74.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.50 billion to $74.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $77.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $76.28 billion to $79.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citigroup.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.46.

In other news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $937,571.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $830,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 93,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 849,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,246,000 after purchasing an additional 37,640 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 135,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Citigroup by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 287,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 30,518 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup traded up $0.50, reaching $69.85, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 16,294,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,301,615. The company has a market cap of $178.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $64.38 and a 52 week high of $80.70.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citigroup (C)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.