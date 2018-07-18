Citigroup (C) PT Raised to $85.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.46.

Shares of Citigroup opened at $69.35 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $64.38 and a 52-week high of $80.70.

In other Citigroup news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $937,571.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,678,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,331,000 after acquiring an additional 287,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,541,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,402,000 after acquiring an additional 256,760 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1,372.7% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 16,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,500,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,282,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,538,000 after acquiring an additional 320,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 12,325,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,846,000 after acquiring an additional 275,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

