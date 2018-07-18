Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.17

News coverage about Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cidara Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.20743449653 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Cidara Therapeutics traded down $0.20, reaching $4.55, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 93,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,488. The firm has a market cap of $134.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.20. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. WBB Securities upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price target on Cidara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 212,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

