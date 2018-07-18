Chuy’s (CHUY) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.70

Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.70 and last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Raymond James downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $544.83 million, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of -0.31.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.58 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 7.33%. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $148,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 4,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $133,838.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,981 shares in the company, valued at $580,847.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,679. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 6.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

