Chico’s FAS (CHS) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHS. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $12.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Chico’s FAS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.70. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $561.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.99 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 68,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,378,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,798,000 after buying an additional 2,084,803 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 775,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 204,120 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

