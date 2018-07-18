Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chesapeake Lodging Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.0568977476396 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Chesapeake Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.55.

Shares of NYSE CHSP traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.01. 3,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,226. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.73%.

In related news, COO D. Rick Adams sold 75,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $2,252,481.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Francis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $3,044,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,612 shares of company stock worth $6,821,981 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Lodging Trust

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

