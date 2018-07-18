Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.20 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.05.

Check Point Software Technologies opened at $110.11 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $93.76 and a 12-month high of $119.20.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $452.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 43.15% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 50.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,590,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,346,000 after purchasing an additional 868,345 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,411,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,978,000 after purchasing an additional 810,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,726,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.0% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 737,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,232,000 after purchasing an additional 340,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,097,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,358,000 after purchasing an additional 251,776 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

