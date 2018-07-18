Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock (BURG) vs. Diversified Restaurant (SAUC) Critical Comparison

Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock (NASDAQ: BURG) and Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock and Diversified Restaurant’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock $41.43 million 0.27 -$6.79 million ($1.78) -1.68 Diversified Restaurant $165.46 million 0.19 -$20.45 million ($0.05) -23.80

Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diversified Restaurant. Diversified Restaurant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock and Diversified Restaurant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock -16.67% -35.72% -13.77% Diversified Restaurant -13.13% N/A -1.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Diversified Restaurant shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Diversified Restaurant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock and Diversified Restaurant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock 0 0 0 0 N/A Diversified Restaurant 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Restaurant has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diversified Restaurant beats Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 8 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 8 company-owned locations in the United States and 13 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 12 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon and Charlotte, North Carolina. It also owns and operates 6 company-owned locations under the Just Fresh name in Charlotte, North Carolina; and 8 full service restaurants under the Hooters name in the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Tulvine Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. in May 2005. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Diversified Restaurant

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc., a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

