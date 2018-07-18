Changyou.Com (CYOU) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Changyou.Com earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.8612141228437 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.
Changyou.Com traded down $0.09, reaching $15.61, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 1,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,106. Changyou.Com has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.87.
Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Changyou.Com will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Changyou.Com
Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.
