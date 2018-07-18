Century Communities (CCS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Century Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered Century Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Communities from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.36.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $401.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $4,493,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 4.8% during the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 315,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 167,441 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 46,877 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and the provision of mortgage services and title services to its home buyers.

