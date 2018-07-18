Centerra Gold Inc. (CG) to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

CG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.97.

Shares of Centerra Gold opened at C$6.12 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.90 and a 12-month high of C$9.35.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.02. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of C$297.58 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Scott Graeme Perry acquired 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.02 per share, with a total value of C$56,862.00.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

