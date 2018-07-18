CBRE Group (CBRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “In a bid to expand its presence in Israel, CBRE Group recently announced plans to acquire majority interest in facilities management provider, Ramot Group. Notably, the company’s extensive real-estate products and services offerings, improving leasing and outsourcing business, strategic in-fill acquisitions, transformational deals and healthy balance sheet are expected to be conducive to near-term results. However, with planned investments as well as shift toward a comparatively lower margin business, the company’s margin is likely to be affected in the near-term. Also, competition from international, regional and local players remains a concern for CBRE Group. Moreover, shares of CBRE Group have underperformed its industry in the past three months. Further, the trend in current-year earnings estimate revisions does not indicate solid outlook for the company.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

CBRE Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.70. 38,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,385. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $49.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $2,450,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 478,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,427,515.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis F. Feeny sold 7,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $344,572.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,040.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,222 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,556 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $578,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 95,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 102,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

