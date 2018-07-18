Carlisle Companies (CSL) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Carlisle Companies earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the conglomerate an impact score of 45.257754411445 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

CSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Sunday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

Shares of Carlisle Companies opened at $112.58 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $92.09 and a 1-year high of $119.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $984.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John W. Altmeyer sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.41, for a total transaction of $1,251,326.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,836,371.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,626,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,998.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

