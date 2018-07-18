CarGurus (CARG) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.06

News coverage about CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CarGurus earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 42.2767719010746 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

CARG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on CarGurus in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

CARG opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.83. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $40.60.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $197,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Michael Caputo sold 3,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $110,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,606,506 shares of company stock valued at $150,567,979 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

