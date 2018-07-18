Carboncoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CARBON)

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, Carboncoin has traded up 41.7% against the dollar. Carboncoin has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $821.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carboncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.01209710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004989 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006388 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007810 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00017326 BTC.

About Carboncoin

CARBON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,021,371 coins. Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carboncoin is carboncoin.cc

Carboncoin Coin Trading

Carboncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carboncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carboncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

