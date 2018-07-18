Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%.

Capitol Federal Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years. Capitol Federal Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 54.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

CFFN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,669. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.50. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $55.32 million during the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 6.59%.

In related news, insider Natalie G. Haag bought 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $39,901.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFFN. BidaskClub upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

