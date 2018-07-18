Callon Petroleum (CPE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,371,796 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 44,041,150 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,899,917 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 22.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Callon Petroleum opened at $10.87 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.11. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.69 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 31.28%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 175.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MHI Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 36.6% during the second quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

