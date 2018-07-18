Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $143.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.15 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cabot Microelectronics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics opened at $116.19 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.73. Cabot Microelectronics has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $119.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 22nd. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCMP. BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cabot Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.80.

In related news, VP Ananth Naman sold 3,034 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $352,914.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit (IC) devices in the semiconductor industry in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The CMP technology is a polishing process used by IC device manufacturers to planarize or flatten the multiple layers of material that are deposited upon silicon wafers.

