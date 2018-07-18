Buckeye Partners (BPL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Buckeye Partners has an attractive portfolio of refined petroleum-product transportation and storage assets in key geographical markets. Along with the ongoing long-term projects of the partnership, the expansion of facilities in Tampa, and Jacksonville will increase connectivity and optionality for its customers by adding rail offloading capabilities, new barge dock capabilities and new pipeline connections. Its organic capital growth projects will drive the partnership’s performance in the domestic as well as international arena. However, in a year’s time, Buckeye Partners’ units have lost wider than its industry's decline. Rising debt expenses and gradual stability in energy prices are a matter of great concern for the partnership. Stringent government regulations and dependence on limited group customers for bulk of its storage revenues are headwinds.”

Get Buckeye Partners alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BPL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Buckeye Partners from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Buckeye Partners from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.54.

Shares of NYSE BPL traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $35.71. 26,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,486. Buckeye Partners has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Buckeye Partners had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Buckeye Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Buckeye Partners will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Buckeye Partners news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 11,300 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $429,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Buckeye Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 182,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Buckeye Partners (BPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Buckeye Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckeye Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.