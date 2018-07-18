Brokers Set Expectations for Lincoln National Co.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Lincoln National in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 16th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s FY2018 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lincoln National to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.93.

Lincoln National stock opened at $64.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.95. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $61.18 and a 12 month high of $86.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

In related news, Director Deirdre P. Connelly acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $67,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 90.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,848,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,947 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1,033.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 810,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,220,000 after acquiring an additional 739,043 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter worth approximately $39,203,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $31,855,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,709,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.