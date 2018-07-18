Brokers Set Expectations for First Bancorp’s Q2 2018 Earnings (FBP)

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for First Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. First Bancorp had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Merion Capital Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of FBP opened at $7.88 on Monday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Bancorp by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 77,149 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 49,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,817,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,377,000 after acquiring an additional 318,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in First Bancorp by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 412,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 68,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

