Brokerages Set Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) Target Price at $22.77

Shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th.

Get Pattern Energy Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pattern Energy Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,137,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,113,000 after acquiring an additional 94,067 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,994,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,356,000 after buying an additional 1,674,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,889,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,661,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 51,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,150,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,884,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Pattern Energy Group traded up $0.02, reaching $17.83, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 37,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,336. Pattern Energy Group has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $1.17. Pattern Energy Group had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $111.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Pattern Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 889.47%.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.