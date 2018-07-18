Brokerages Set Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) Target Price at $31.00

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Jump Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.69 and a beta of 2.30.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $585.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.