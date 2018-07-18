Brokerages Set Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) PT at $7.79

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.22 to $7.79 in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th.

BBVA traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 31,381,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,093. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $325.31 million for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.9% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 527,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 60,305 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,540,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,277 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 27.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 208,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5,967.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,817,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,421 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 135.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 41,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

