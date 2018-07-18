Brokerages Set AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Price Target at $19.55

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGNC. BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.25 price objective (down from $21.25) on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of -0.04. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.82 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 122.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 87.80%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.