Brokerages Set $8.50 Price Target for AzurRx BioPharma Inc (AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $8.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.24) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AzurRx BioPharma an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZRX. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of AzurRx BioPharma traded down $0.11, hitting $2.66, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 13,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,667. AzurRx BioPharma has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). research analysts forecast that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners raised its position in AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners owned 0.71% of AzurRx BioPharma worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

