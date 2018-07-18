Brokerages Expect Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will announce $3.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.13 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $2.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $11.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $11.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.80 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.40 billion to $12.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lam Research to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lam Research from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.10.

Shares of Lam Research traded up $4.08, hitting $181.32, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 3,297,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,223. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $148.26 and a twelve month high of $234.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 5th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

In other Lam Research news, insider Patrick J. Lord sold 6,208 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.65, for a total value of $1,202,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,330 shares of company stock worth $7,272,796. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 289,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after purchasing an additional 83,677 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,634,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

