Brokerages Expect Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $557.43 Million

Analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) to post sales of $557.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Five analysts have made estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $507.14 million to $617.05 million. Cimarex Energy posted sales of $456.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.81 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cimarex Energy.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $567.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.46 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XEC shares. SunTrust Banks set a $130.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $187.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.55.

Cimarex Energy traded down $1.87, reaching $95.52, on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,588. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $82.45 and a 12-month high of $130.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

In related news, Director L Paul Teague sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $104,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.98 per share, with a total value of $64,965.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,708.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 5,454.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 120,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 118,297 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimarex Energy (XEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.