Brokerages Expect Approach Resources Inc. (AREX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Approach Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). Approach Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Approach Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Approach Resources.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.15 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AREX. KLR Group lowered Approach Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Approach Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Approach Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Approach Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.05.

Shares of Approach Resources traded down $0.04, hitting $2.40, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,356. Approach Resources has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 34,939 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 437.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 52,990 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 58,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 67,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 497.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 91,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

Approach Resources Company Profile

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.

