Brokerages Expect Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) Will Post Earnings of -$1.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) will post earnings per share of ($1.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alder Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.04) and the lowest is ($1.37). Alder Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.82) to ($4.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.46) to ($2.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alder Biopharmaceuticals.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.50).

ALDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,515. The company has a quick ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.59.

In other Alder Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Mark James Litton sold 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $405,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 12,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $217,073.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,209 shares of company stock worth $1,380,662. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,066,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 203,579 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

