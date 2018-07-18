Brokerages Anticipate Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.16 Million

Analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) will announce $86.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.21 million to $93.04 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $75.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $338.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.27 million to $363.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $337.58 million per share, with estimates ranging from $333.51 million to $340.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.50 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

In related news, VP Steven Issa sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $29,889.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,514,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,035 shares of company stock worth $6,142,525 in the last three months. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.21. 72,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,337. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

