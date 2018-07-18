Brokerages Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $95.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.49 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABCB. BidaskClub lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp opened at $50.85 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.22. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

In related news, Director Robert Dale Ezzell sold 6,800 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $384,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 47.1% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,833,000 after acquiring an additional 435,031 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 595.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,948,000 after acquiring an additional 322,858 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 888,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,008,000 after acquiring an additional 254,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,802,000 after acquiring an additional 126,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 168.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 100,098 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

