British Land Company PLC (BLND) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 7.75 Per Share

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.75 ($0.10) per share on Friday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $7.52. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

British Land traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02), reaching GBX 648 ($8.58), during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,232,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. British Land has a twelve month low of GBX 587 ($7.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 695 ($9.20).

British Land (LON:BLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported GBX 37.40 ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 36.80 ($0.49) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01). British Land had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 73.80%.

In other news, insider Nick Macpherson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 692 ($9.16) per share, for a total transaction of £6,920 ($9,159.50). Also, insider Tim Score acquired 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 666 ($8.82) per share, for a total transaction of £13,872.78 ($18,362.38). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 43,895 shares of company stock worth $29,982,991.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLND shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.27) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on British Land from GBX 720 ($9.53) to GBX 770 ($10.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on British Land from GBX 720 ($9.53) to GBX 770 ($10.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 695.71 ($9.21).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £18.1 billion (British Land share: £13.5 billion) as at 30 September 2017 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

