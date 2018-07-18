Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $66.43 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.08 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of BMY opened at $56.63 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $70.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $249,948.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,614.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

