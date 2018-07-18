Braemar Hotel & Resorts (BHR) and The Competition Financial Comparison

Braemar Hotel & Resorts (NYSE: BHR) is one of 238 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Braemar Hotel & Resorts to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Braemar Hotel & Resorts and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Braemar Hotel & Resorts $414.06 million $23.02 million 7.19 Braemar Hotel & Resorts Competitors $799.74 million $172.20 million 15.13

Braemar Hotel & Resorts’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Braemar Hotel & Resorts. Braemar Hotel & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Braemar Hotel & Resorts has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braemar Hotel & Resorts’ rivals have a beta of 0.55, meaning that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Braemar Hotel & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Braemar Hotel & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Braemar Hotel & Resorts and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braemar Hotel & Resorts 6.45% 7.35% 1.85% Braemar Hotel & Resorts Competitors 23.19% 6.47% 2.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Braemar Hotel & Resorts and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braemar Hotel & Resorts 0 0 0 0 N/A Braemar Hotel & Resorts Competitors 1784 8425 8941 251 2.39

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 5.25%. Given Braemar Hotel & Resorts’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Braemar Hotel & Resorts has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Braemar Hotel & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Braemar Hotel & Resorts pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 71.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Braemar Hotel & Resorts is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Braemar Hotel & Resorts rivals beat Braemar Hotel & Resorts on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Braemar Hotel & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

