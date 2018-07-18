Braemar Hotel & Resorts (BHR) and The Competition Financial Comparison

Braemar Hotel & Resorts (NYSE: BHR) is one of 238 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Braemar Hotel & Resorts to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Braemar Hotel & Resorts and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Braemar Hotel & Resorts
|$414.06 million
|$23.02 million
|7.19
|Braemar Hotel & Resorts Competitors
|$799.74 million
|$172.20 million
|15.13
Volatility and Risk
Braemar Hotel & Resorts has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braemar Hotel & Resorts’ rivals have a beta of 0.55, meaning that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
68.7% of Braemar Hotel & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Braemar Hotel & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Braemar Hotel & Resorts and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Braemar Hotel & Resorts
|6.45%
|7.35%
|1.85%
|Braemar Hotel & Resorts Competitors
|23.19%
|6.47%
|2.58%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Braemar Hotel & Resorts and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Braemar Hotel & Resorts
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Braemar Hotel & Resorts Competitors
|1784
|8425
|8941
|251
|2.39
As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 5.25%. Given Braemar Hotel & Resorts’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Braemar Hotel & Resorts has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Dividends
Braemar Hotel & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Braemar Hotel & Resorts pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 71.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Braemar Hotel & Resorts is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.
Summary
Braemar Hotel & Resorts rivals beat Braemar Hotel & Resorts on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
Braemar Hotel & Resorts Company Profile
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
