Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Trims Position in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (CIU)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its holdings in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CIU) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000.

CIU stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $106.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,880. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.71 and a 1 year high of $110.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.2686 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, formerly iShares Barclays Intermediate Credit Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expense, of the investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays U.S.

