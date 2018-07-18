Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $604,000 Holdings in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,046 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co now owns 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $74,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $58,222.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,618. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

