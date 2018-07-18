Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Acquires Shares of 3,684 Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.3% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 46,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $2,018,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total transaction of $5,236,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total transaction of $2,503,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,604 shares of company stock worth $25,936,192. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom traded up $0.78, reaching $209.09, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . 60,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,745,595. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $197.46 and a 52 week high of $285.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.83. Broadcom had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Broadcom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Broadcom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.85.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

