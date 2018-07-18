Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Market Capitalization Tops $121,459.00

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bolivarcoin has a market capitalization of $121,459.00 and approximately $1,662.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018960 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 160.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000064 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Bolivarcoin Profile

BOLI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2015. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 10,922,650 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolicoin.com . Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

