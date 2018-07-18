BofI (BOFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. BofI had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $140.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BofI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BOFI opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. BofI has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $45.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOFI shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BofI in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BofI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of BofI from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Compass Point downgraded shares of BofI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BofI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BofI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

In other news, Director John Gary Burke sold 57,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,368,305.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,809,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,493,672.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

BofI Company Profile

BofI Holding, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; and consumer lending products consisting of prime loans to purchase new and used automobiles and recreational vehicles, as well as deposit-related overdraft lines of credit.

